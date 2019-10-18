Two NASA astronauts to conduct first all-female spacewalk

Astronauts Christina Koch, left and Jessica Meir Photo: CNN

Two astronauts, Christina Koch and Jessica Meir, are scheduled to venture outside of the International Space Station for the first all-female spacewalk.

According to USA Today, the spacewalk is set for Friday, Oct. 18 at 7:50 a.m. ET.

The astronauts will first set their suits to battery power and exit the Quest airlock.

Koch and Meir will replace a faulty power controller on the orbiting spacecraft.

Koch had been scheduled to conduct the first all-female spacewalk with Anne McClain in March, but the two astronauts both required medium-size suits, and there was only one available.