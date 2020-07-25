Two motorcyclists killed in early morning crash on I-12 near Airline Hwy

BATON ROUGE- Police are investigating a fatal crash involving two motorcycles that occurred early Saturday morning.

The crash took place around 3:15 a.m. on I-12 west between Sherwood Forest Boulevard and Airline Highway.

Investigators believe the two motorcycles were traveling west on I-12 at high speeds, both motorcyclists driving recklessly, according to police reports.

One of the motorcycles, driven by 38-year-old Gil Sanchez Collazo, crashed into a Toyota 4-Runner while the second motorcycle, driven by 37-year-old Jose Marti, tried to stop quickly but lost control.

Both motorcyclists died at the scene of the crash.

The 18-year-old female driver of the Toyota 4-Runner was transported to the hospital with minor, non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.