Latest Weather Blog
Two motorcyclists killed in early morning crash on I-12 near Airline Hwy
BATON ROUGE- Police are investigating a fatal crash involving two motorcycles that occurred early Saturday morning.
The crash took place around 3:15 a.m. on I-12 west between Sherwood Forest Boulevard and Airline Highway.
Investigators believe the two motorcycles were traveling west on I-12 at high speeds, both motorcyclists driving recklessly, according to police reports.
One of the motorcycles, driven by 38-year-old Gil Sanchez Collazo, crashed into a Toyota 4-Runner while the second motorcycle, driven by 37-year-old Jose Marti, tried to stop quickly but lost control.
Both motorcyclists died at the scene of the crash.
The 18-year-old female driver of the Toyota 4-Runner was transported to the hospital with minor, non-life-threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2MAD: YMCA, Exxon Mobil to provide free swimming lessons for children in...
-
Who trains Louisiana's contact tracers? Meet LSU's Stephenson Disaster Management Institute
-
Military personnel arriving in BR Saturday to help with new spike in...
-
St. Gabriel Police search for suspect in convenience store burglary
-
Coronavirus closures lead to business boom, headache for tubing company