83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Two motorcyclists killed in early morning crash on I-12 near Airline Hwy

1 hour 12 minutes 29 seconds ago Saturday, July 25 2020 Jul 25, 2020 July 25, 2020 2:59 PM July 25, 2020 in News
Source: BRPD
By: News Staff

BATON ROUGE- Police are investigating a fatal crash involving two motorcycles that occurred early Saturday morning.

The crash took place around 3:15 a.m. on I-12 west between Sherwood Forest Boulevard and Airline Highway.

Investigators believe the two motorcycles were traveling west on I-12 at high speeds, both motorcyclists driving recklessly, according to police reports.

One of the motorcycles, driven by 38-year-old Gil Sanchez Collazo, crashed into a Toyota 4-Runner while the second motorcycle, driven by 37-year-old Jose Marti, tried to stop quickly but lost control.

Both motorcyclists died at the scene of the crash.

The 18-year-old female driver of the Toyota 4-Runner was transported to the hospital with minor, non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days