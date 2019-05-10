Two more Livingston Parish schools ready to reopen

DENHAM SPRINGS- Teachers were putting the final touches on their classrooms Tuesday at Denham Springs Freshman High.

Students are set to return for the first time since the flood. Principal Ken Magee said that even though it's not perfect, it's good to be back.

"It might not look beautiful on the outside but it's beautiful to us because it's home," Magee said.

The campus was inundated with two and a half feet of water five months ago. The baseboards have yet to be replaced and shower curtains will be used for classroom doors.

Thousands of students in some of the hardest hit areas of the August flood will return from Christmas break Thursday, many to new locations.

Denham Springs Middle School and Denham Springs High School have been repaired enough for classes to resume. Students there have been platooning during the afternoon at other schools in Watson.

Three other Livingston Parish Schools remain closed. Southside Elementary and Junior High will start classes Thursday at temporary complexes located behind Juban Parc Elementary and Juban Parc Junior High.

Children from Denham Springs Elementary will continue to go to their current off-campus locations until another temporary complex is built next to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church on Hatchell Lane.

The school day will also be extended twenty minutes to make up for time lost during the flood.