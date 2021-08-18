Two more governor's office employees test positive for COVID, 9th in recent weeks

BATON ROUGE - Two more members of Governor John Bel Edwards' staff tested positive for the coronavirus, the governor's office announced Aug. 18.

The two employees were working off-site, and no other staffers were exposed as a result, according to the governor. The employees are currently isolating at home.

Nine cases have been reported among the governor's staff since July 30, when Edwards reported that two vaccinated workers tested positive.

Wednesday's announcement did not say whether the latest staffer infected was vaccinated for the virus.