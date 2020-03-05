Two more coronavirus cases confirmed in east Texas

HARRIS COUNTY, TX - Two cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed outside Houston in Harris County, Texas.

KTRK reported that health officials confirmed the cases Thursday in an unincorporated area in the northwest part of the county. The cases, both believed to be travel-related, involved a man and woman.

No one else in that community has been affected at this time. The city of Houston also maintains that is has no confirmed cases of COVID-19.

