Two more charged in shooting death of Biloxi officer

Photo: WLOX

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. - Authorities have arrested two more men in the death of a Biloxi police officer.

According to WLOX, 20-year-old Dalentez Brice and 21-year-old Joshua Kovach were charged with accessory after the fact for the murder of Officer Robert McKeithen. The suspects were arrested Wednesday afternoon.

Darian Atkinson was arrested for shooting McKeithen Sunday outside a Biloxi police station. He was charged with capital murder.

His brother, Davian Atkinson, was also arrested and charged with accessory after the fact. Authorities say Davian transported his brother to the shooting and allowed the shooter to make phone calls while he was wanted by police.