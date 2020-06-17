Two mobile COVID-19 testing sites open to the public in Tangipahoa Parish

TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Parish officials say two of Tangipahoa's mobile COVID-19 testing sites will be open to the public during the week of June 15.

Information regarding each site's location/operating hours is below:

Hammond Fire Department

1290 SW Railroad Ave

Hammond, LA 70401

Hours: Wed. June 17, 2020 - Fri. June 19 from 8 AM-4 PM.

Eagle Heights Church

47138 Rufus Road, Natalbany, La.

Hours: Wed. June 17 from 8 AM-12 PM.