Two mobile COVID-19 testing sites open to the public in Tangipahoa Parish
TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Parish officials say two of Tangipahoa's mobile COVID-19 testing sites will be open to the public during the week of June 15.
Information regarding each site's location/operating hours is below:
Hammond Fire Department
1290 SW Railroad Ave
Hammond, LA 70401
Hours: Wed. June 17, 2020 - Fri. June 19 from 8 AM-4 PM.
Eagle Heights Church
47138 Rufus Road, Natalbany, La.
Hours: Wed. June 17 from 8 AM-12 PM.
