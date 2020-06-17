87°
Two mobile COVID-19 testing sites open to the public in Tangipahoa Parish

3 hours 12 minutes 48 seconds ago Wednesday, June 17 2020 Jun 17, 2020 June 17, 2020 9:52 AM June 17, 2020 in News
By: WBRZ Staff

TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Parish officials say two of Tangipahoa's mobile COVID-19 testing sites will be open to the public during the week of June 15. 

Information regarding each site's location/operating hours is below:

Hammond Fire Department 

1290 SW Railroad Ave

Hammond, LA 70401 

Hours: Wed. June 17, 2020 - Fri. June 19 from 8 AM-4 PM.

Eagle Heights Church

47138 Rufus Road, Natalbany, La.

Hours: Wed. June 17 from 8 AM-12 PM. 

