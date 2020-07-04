Two minors; two adults victims transported to hospital after shooting on Greenwell Springs Road

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH - Authorities responded to a shooting at Mallard Crossing Apartments Saturday afternoon.

Around 3:15 p.m. emergency crews arrived to the apartment complex located near Greenwell Springs Road Regional Branch Library.

Two kids and two adults were transported to the hospital with non life threatening wounds.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, all four victims were in a vehicle when another vehicle passed by and fired shots at them.

Both kids were in their car seats at the time of the shooting.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call EBRSO at 389-5000.

Details are limited. This is a developing story.