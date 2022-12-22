Two men wanted for multiple crimes arrested while at work

ST. TAMMANY PARISH – Two men wanted by two different law-enforcement agencies for multiple charges were arrested Wednesday at work in Pearl River.

The St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office asked the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office to help find Sidney Banks Jr.

Banks, 25, was wanted on a warrant from St. Helena for a count of criminal conspiracy to second-degree murder and a count of criminal conspiracy for attempted second-degree murder. Hammond Police were also looking for Banks for a count of simple battery and unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said Banks was carrying drugs when they arrested him.

While at Banks’ workplace, which was not identified, St. Tammany detectives also found Toi Williams, who was wanted by the Hammond Police Department.

Williams, 29, was wanted for one count of second-degree battery, one count of simple battery and one count of criminal damage to property.

The Sheriff’s Office said a handgun, which was reported as stolen from Tangipahoa Parish, was found inside Williams’ vehicle.

Both men were booked into the St. Tammany Parish jail.