Two men transported in critical condition after shooting on Sumrall Drive
BATON ROUGE - Two people were injured in a shooting on Sumrall Drive Friday night, according to emergency officials.
The call for the shooting came in around 8:45 p.m. Officials said two men were transported in critical condition.
No other information is available at this time.
