Two men pose as NYPD officers in order to rob jewelry store
NEW YORK - Two men, posing as police officers, robbed a New York City jewelry store in a daytime heist.They have since been arrested.
The incident happened June 6. The men, 59-year-old Ismael Igartua and 59-year-old Jose Rodriguez, allegedly entered the store on the Upper East Side of Manhattan dressed as NYPD officers. They identified themselves as officers to the owner of the store.
They ordered the store owner to hand over his gun for an "inspection" before tying up and restraining him. Once restrained, the men proceeded to steal over $150,000 of jewelry.
Igartua and Rodriguez were both arrested soon after in a subway train several blocks away from the jewelry store.
Both men face several charges including robbery and weapons charges.
