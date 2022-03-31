Latest Weather Blog
Two men killed in two days during separate house fires across Tangipahoa Parish
TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Two men were killed in the span of two days during separate house fires across Tangipahoa Parish.
State Fire Marshal deputies said the first fire happened Tuesday evening at a home on Lowes Lane in Hammond. The Hammond Fire Department arrived to find one victim injured inside the home.
The individual, a 65-year-old man, was brought to the hospital but died the next day, deputies say.
The second fire happened Wednesday morning at a mobile home on LA 1055 in Kentwood. The Kentwood Fire Department responded to the blaze and located a body inside near the back door.
The victim was identified as the home's only occupant, a 60-year-old disabled man, according to deputies.
After investigating both fires, State Fire Marshal deputies could not confirm what sparked the flames. However, they were unable to rule out electrical malfunction as a cause in both cases.
Deputies say neither of the homes had functioning smoke alarms. The State Fire Marshal's Office said the following in a statement Thursday:
"Smoke alarms are a proven tool to alert residents to a fire
danger in order to escape safely, even in a mobile home. If you need assistance obtaining smoke alarms for your
home, Operations Save-A-Life can help. The program partners with local fire departments to install smoke alarms
for free. To learn more about Operation Save-A-Life, visit our website at lasfm.org."
