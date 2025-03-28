Latest Weather Blog
Two men facing additional charges after inmate dies in West Baton Rouge Parish jail
PORT ALLEN - Two inmates in the West Baton Rouge Parish jail have been booked on additional charges after an inmate died in early March.
The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said 38-year-old inmate Ryan Moreau got very sick on March 5 and was taken to a hospital where he died.
Deputies said shortly before Moreau's medical emergency he got a substance or item from 34-year-old Quwinton Norman while 34-year-old Joshua Janise was blocking the view of detention center employees. Norman allegedly walked away with an unknown package under his arm that has not been recovered.
Both Norman and Janise were booked for obstruction of justice charges.
Trending News
During a shakedown of the jail, law enforcement found makeshift tattoo guns, wire shanks and charging cables. Greeting cards and other papers soaked in unknown substances were confiscated, along with prescription medicines from the jail's medical center.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
One injured in shooting on Pembroke Street and 70th Avenue
-
Man killed after being hit by car while walking to his mailbox...
-
St. George mayoral candidate says he's 'not a quitter'
-
Second teenager dead after 2024 double shooting on Sherwood Meadow Drive
-
2une In Previews: Jag-A-Thon to raise money for Southern University student athletes
Sports Video
-
LSU women's basketball practices ahead of Sweet 16
-
No. 5 LSU baseball takes down Mississippi State 8-6 in game one...
-
Four LSU gymnasts take home All-SEC honors
-
Will Campbell sets the record straight to NFL scouts at LSU Pro...
-
LSU softball uses six-run fourth inning to beat Ragin' Cajuns after trailing...