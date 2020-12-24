Two men caught on camera stealing four-wheelers in Zachary

ZACHARY – Zachary Police are following leads regarding four-wheelers that were stolen last week near Plank Road.



Surveillance video captured what appears to be two men taking the four-wheelers from the home near Plank Road. Zachary Police Chief David McDavid said they are using the video along with the help of residents to locate the four-wheelers and the thieves.

NEIGHBORHOOD CRIME ALERT: Police in Zachary are looking for two men, they believe took off with a few 4-wheelers. pic.twitter.com/T3SJTv6s43 — BrettBuffingtonWBRZ (@BrettBuffington) June 15, 2016



According to police, a separate four-wheeler was also reported stolen near Plank Road, however it is not clear if the two incident happened the same night.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Zachary Police.