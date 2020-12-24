42°
Two men caught on camera stealing four-wheelers in Zachary

4 years 6 months 1 week ago Wednesday, June 15 2016 Jun 15, 2016 June 15, 2016 5:35 PM June 15, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Alicia Serrano

ZACHARY – Zachary Police are following leads regarding four-wheelers that were stolen last week near Plank Road.

Surveillance video captured what appears to be two men taking the four-wheelers from the home near Plank Road. Zachary Police Chief David McDavid said they are using the video along with the help of residents to locate the four-wheelers and the thieves.


According to police, a separate four-wheeler was also reported stolen near Plank Road, however it is not clear if the two incident happened the same night.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Zachary Police.

