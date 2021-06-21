Two men arrested in burglary spree targeting businesses across EBR

77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Monday, June 21 2021
By: WBRZ Staff
BATON ROUGE - Two men were arrested after a 10-day burglary spree that targeted several business in East Baton Rouge Parish.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office identified the suspects as Loyd Hamilton, 58, and Roderick Collier, 47.

The sheriff's office said it investigated the burglaries at numerous businesses from June 8 to June 18 along Plank Road, Airline Highway, and Hooper Road.

The Baton Rouge Police Department joined the investigation after a suspect vehicle tied to the EBR burglaries was also linked to similar crimes within the Baton Rouge city limits.

Detectives and deputies conducted a surveillance operation, leading them to find that vehicle leaving the scene of a burglary Friday. Shortly afterward, authorities conducted a traffic stop and arrested both suspects who were inside the vehicle. During the stop, deputies found cartons of cigarettes and several electronics.

Both men were booked on burglary charges. Collier is also facing charges of drug possession, bank fraud, forgery and theft.

