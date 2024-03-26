Two men arrested for stealing air conditioning units from apartment complex

BATON ROUGE - Two men were arrested early Tuesday morning for allegedly stealing air conditioning units from an apartment on Monet Drive.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said officers got an anonymous tip around 3 a.m.. Police arrested 52-year-old Norris Hughes and 32-year-old Darius Henderson for theft and criminal damage to property.

BRPD said one of the men was found in a truck with the stolen A/C units and the other was found by a K9 officer running away from the scene.