Two men arguing in restaurant draw guns, bystander accidentally shot

Wilgen Martinez (left) and Jose Velasquez (right)

BATON ROUGE - One bystander was shot when a confrontation between two men at a restaurant escalated.

Baton Rouge Police Department said Wilgen Martinez and Jose Luis Mejia Velasquez were arguing inside a restaurant on Sharp Road around 11 p.m. Saturday.

According to the police report, the men were pushing each other by the bar before one of them said, "I have a gun too." Witnesses claimed they saw both men with guns in their hands.

A gun was fired and struck a bystander in the leg.

Martinez fled the scene but came back later. According to police, Martinez offered to show them the weapon if they agreed not to arrest him.

After being placed under arrest, Martinez told police the gun was not his, and someone else dropped it. Officers noted that Martinez changed his account of the incident multiple times.

The charges against the pair suggest Velasquez accidentally shot the patron.

Martinez was booked on charges of illegal carrying of a weapon, disturbing the peace and aggravated assault with a firearm.

Velasquez was booked on charges of illegal carrying of a weapon, illegal use of a weapon, disturbing the peace and negligent injuring.