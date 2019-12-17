Two McKinley High employees on leave amid assault investigation involving student

BATON ROUGE - Two McKinley High School employees are on administrative leave amid both a school system and police investigation into complaints they were heavy-handed with at least one student.

Baton Rouge Police said officers are investigating allegations of physical assault on a student. The two school employees are at the center of the investigation, WBRZ has learned.

A family member of a student involved told WBRZ an incident occurred last week between a high school student and high-ranking McKinley administrators. The family member described the encounter as the student being "physically assaulted."