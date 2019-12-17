41°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Two McKinley High employees on leave amid assault investigation involving student

2 hours 11 minutes ago Tuesday, December 17 2019 Dec 17, 2019 December 17, 2019 3:52 PM December 17, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ TV
By: WBRZ TV

BATON ROUGE - Two McKinley High School employees are on administrative leave amid both a school system and police investigation into complaints they were heavy-handed with at least one student.

Baton Rouge Police said officers are investigating allegations of physical assault on a student.  The two school employees are at the center of the investigation, WBRZ has learned.

A family member of a student involved told WBRZ an incident occurred last week between a high school student and high-ranking McKinley administrators.  The family member described the encounter as the student being "physically assaulted." 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days