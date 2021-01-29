Two major streets were temporarily shut down to subdue overnight house fire

BATON ROUGE - Early Friday (Jan. 29) morning, firefighters worked in collaboration with Entergy personnel to subdue an intentionally set house fire in north Baton Rouge.

Officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department say when they rushed to the 3200 block of Iroquois Street shortly before 2 a.m. they saw flames absolutely consuming the rear of a vacant home.

In their report, firefighters describe what took place upon their arrival, saying, "Although most of the fire damage was contained to the back half of the structure, the rest of the structure sustained significant smoke and water damage."

Officials reportedly had to run lines from a block away to put the blaze out and parts of North Acadian Thruway and Chippewa Street were temporarily shut down due to hydrants being a block away from the vacant home.

The fire was subdued by 2:14 a.m.

Officials say no one was injured during the blaze, but the two-bedroom home sustained $50,000 in damages and is considered a total loss.

According to firefighters, "a portion of the floor and ceiling in the rear were completely burned away."

The official report goes on to state that arson is believed to be the cause of the blaze.

Anyone with information related to the fire is urged to contact Baton Rouge Fire Investigators at 225-354-1419.