Two LSU students die in pool drowning

4 years 10 months 2 weeks ago Sunday, April 26 2015 Apr 26, 2015 April 26, 2015 3:19 PM April 26, 2015 in News
Source: Baton Rouge Police Department
By: Chuck Bark and Chris Nakamoto

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police identified the victims of a drowning near Tigerland this afternoon.

The victims are 25-year old Anton Joe and 28-year old Ishita Maity. Baton Rouge Police said both are of Indian descent and and students at LSU. Currently, there are no signs of foul play.

Earlier story follows:

Two people are dead after being found at the bottom of a swimming pool in Baton Rouge.   One man and one woman were found by police officers at the bottom of the pool about an hour after midnight early Sunday morning.  Investigators believe the two people may have jumped a fence to get to the pool.  The pool is located at 1315 Bob Pettit which is off Nicholson Drive. 

