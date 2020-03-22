Two LSU employees collect face masks and gloves for hospital

BATON ROUGE - Dr. Yao Zeng and her co-worker Wei Liu at LSU teamed up and collected medical quality face masks and gloves for Baton Rouge Medical Center in Baton Rouge.



"We collected the masks from the Chinese community, door to door. Some gave all." Zeng said.

They collected 200-pairs of gloves, and even more face masks.

"I told my friends, our community to help", Liu said.

The co-workers heard that Baton Rouge General was running low on the items that hospital workers need to protect themselves when they treat COVID-19 patients.

That is when the pair sprung into action.



"They are really vulnerable. They need the protective masks," Dr. Zeng said.



The two coworkers both have family members in China who sent mask from over seas. Knowing how dangerous this virus can be from their families experience with it they wanted to lend a helping hand.



Dr. Zeng and Liu have more donations of medical supplies they will be collecting in Baton Rouge and being sent from China.