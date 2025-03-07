Two LSU basketball players will serve Raising Cane's at Highland Road location ahead of March Madness

BATON ROUGE — LSU women's basketball stars Aneesah Morrow and Mikaylah Williams will work a shift at the original Raising Cane's location on Highland Road ahead of March Madness.

Morrow and Williams will work their shift on Monday from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. and will serve customers through the drive-thru and at the counter. They will also speak to the media afterward.

Morrow, a senior, has had a standout season, having been named SEC Player of the Year and SEC Defensive Player of the Year by USA Today. She was also the only unanimous All-SEC First-Team selection.

Williams, a sophomore, was named 2024 SEC Freshman of the Year during one of the best freshman seasons in the program's history. She was also given the Cheryl Miller Award, which is given to the best small forward in the country.