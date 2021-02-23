Two Louisiana natives to appear on Shark Tank with invention

Two Louisiana natives, Nita Gassen and Judy Schott, appear on a February 2021 episode of the ABC series, Shark Tank with their invention, a product called the 'Better Bedder.'

BATON ROUGE - Two entrepreneurs from Louisiana will appear on national television to share their invention and pique the interest of potential investors.

According to the Greater Baton Rouge Business Report, the two Mandeville residents who want to feature their work are inventors Nita Gassen and Judy Schott.

This week, the duo will be seen pitching their project to a panel of investors in an episode of the popular ABC reality show, Shark Tank.

Gassen and Schott went into the business hoping to create something that would save time, so in 2018, they came up with an invention they call 'the Better Bedder sheet fastener.'

“We were pinching ourselves the whole time we were on set pitching these billionaire sharks,” Gassen says in a Better Bedder news release. “We still can’t believe they picked us to go on the show.”

Three years ago, we pitched the Better Bedder for the first time to a bunch of strangers at the Mandeville Trailhead. In... Posted by Better Bedder on Friday, February 19, 2021

Both women, now in their 50's, have spent years perfecting their invention.

Schott, a New Orleans native, parent, attorney, and COO of a Northshore insurance company, had searched every imaginable way to revolutionize and simplify making the bed. She eventually called Gassen, a longtime friend, and the two decided to collaborate on their invention.

Gassen left her job as an insurance sales representative to devote more time to the project and pieced together the first Better Bedder in 2018.

The two describe their invention as a giant headband that wraps around the sides of a mattress to keep both the fitted and flat sheets in place. The band goes on once and is then considered a part of the mattress. From then on, instead of tucking the sheets underneath the mattress, users can tuck bedding directly into the Better Bedder.

After discovering a manufacturer in Algiers, the duo began producing their product to sell online and at local markets.

Audiences across the nation will be introduced to their invention on Shark Tank, this Friday (Feb. 26) at 7 p.m.