38°
Latest Weather Blog
Two Louisiana cities announce temporary closures of OMV locations
Two cities in Louisiana have announced the temporary closures of their Office of Motor Vehicles (OMV) locations as of Monday, Jan. 4.
According to the state's OMV Facebook Page, beginning Monday, the Lafayette and Bunkie OMV locations will be closed until further notice.
Area customers with OMV needs are encouraged to visit EXPRESSLANE.org for online services as well as a complete list of open offices.
No further details regarding the closures have been provided at this time.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Sunday Journal: A review of 2020
-
Bakers looking at a boost in king cakes sales this year due...
-
New Years fitness resolutions might present challenges to health clubs and gyms
-
Some pharmacies booked in advance for COVID-19 vaccines arriving Monday
-
Painting company hiring young men to give them hands-on experience