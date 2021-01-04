Two Louisiana cities announce temporary closures of OMV locations

Two cities in Louisiana have announced the temporary closures of their Office of Motor Vehicles (OMV) locations as of Monday, Jan. 4.

According to the state's OMV Facebook Page, beginning Monday, the Lafayette and Bunkie OMV locations will be closed until further notice.

Area customers with OMV needs are encouraged to visit EXPRESSLANE.org for online services as well as a complete list of open offices.

No further details regarding the closures have been provided at this time.