Two local schools placed on lockdown after nearby shooting leaves one person injured

2 hours 22 minutes 27 seconds ago Wednesday, September 04 2019 Sep 4, 2019 September 04, 2019 2:59 PM September 04, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured on Cristy Drive Wednesday afternoon.

It happened near Labelle Aire Elementary School, just off Tams Drive around 2 p.m. The campus was briefly placed on lockdown after the incident.

School had been dismissed at nearby BelAire High, but anyone still remaining on campus has been placed under lockdown as well. 

Sources tell WBRZ the victim was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

