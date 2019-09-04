Two local schools placed on lockdown after nearby shooting leaves one person injured

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured on Cristy Drive Wednesday afternoon.

It happened near Labelle Aire Elementary School, just off Tams Drive around 2 p.m. The campus was briefly placed on lockdown after the incident.

School had been dismissed at nearby BelAire High, but anyone still remaining on campus has been placed under lockdown as well.

Sources tell WBRZ the victim was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.