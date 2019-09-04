96°
Latest Weather Blog
Two local schools placed on lockdown after nearby shooting leaves one person injured
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured on Cristy Drive Wednesday afternoon.
It happened near Labelle Aire Elementary School, just off Tams Drive around 2 p.m. The campus was briefly placed on lockdown after the incident.
School had been dismissed at nearby BelAire High, but anyone still remaining on campus has been placed under lockdown as well.
Sources tell WBRZ the victim was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
After national, local incidents authorities expected to announce gun safety program
-
Southern hosts tryouts for 'Voice of the Jags'
-
14-year-old girl arrested after sending threatening video to Woodlawn school administrator
-
False River drawdown begins; officials making up for 2017
-
Local boxer killed while leaving Baton Rouge bar Tuesday morning
Sports Video
-
Hunter Register leads Southern's offense despite loss to McNeese
-
Taylor Bannister's journey to becoming a LSU Volleyball Superstar
-
Late Position Battle at Middle Linebacker A Positive for LSU
-
Chioma Eriken Deflects Tough Shots & Autism
-
Southeastern Looking for Vast Improvement from Last Year's 4-7 Campaign