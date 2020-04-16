Two local agencies, GMFS and Guaranty Foundation, collaborate to support Greater BR Food Bank

Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank volunteers work during coronavirus pandemic Photo: GBR Food Bank/Facebook

BATON ROUGE - The Greater Baton Rouge Area Food Bank's goal to provide for local underserved communities was hampered by the virus pandemic, but local agencies such as The Guaranty Foundation and GMFS Mortage have stepped in to offer assistance.

The two companies collaborated to create an initiative called Banking on BR, which will support the food bank by matching all donations, dollar for dollar up to $25,000 each, for a total of up to $50,000.

Mike Manning, president and CEO at Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, explains, “Donations of funds are vital now as we are having to purchase these truckloads of food to ensure those in need don’t go hungry. Companies like Guaranty and GMFS—and their employees—are what help make our community special. This monetary support will make a significant impact in the lives of many people.”

The potential $100,000 raised by “Banking on BR” could help provide 300,000 meals to the needy in the Baton Rouge community.

Click here to donate to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank.