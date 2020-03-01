71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Two teens rescue elderly woman from car stuck in pond

4 hours 43 minutes 45 seconds ago Sunday, March 01 2020 Mar 1, 2020 March 01, 2020 10:42 AM March 01, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Livingston Parish News

WATSON - Two teenagers in are being praised after saving an elderly woman's life.

Witnesses say when the woman drove off the road and into a pond on Highway 16. Luckily when the woman drove off the road two teenagers were driving behind her. 

When the teen saw what happened they quickly leaped into action.

According to a source, they struggled to pull elderly woman from the window of the car but eventually pulled the woman to safety, everyone is OK. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days