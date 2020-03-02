Two Livingston Parish teens rescue elderly woman from car stuck in pond

WATSON - Two Live Oak High School students are being praised after saving an elderly woman's life last week.

Around 6:30 p.m. Tristian Hilbun, 17, and Sadie Forbes, 16, were driving behind an elderly woman on Highway 16 when they witnessed a woman driving into a pond in front.

When the teens saw what happened they quickly leaped into action. They jumped in the water attempting to save the woman's life.

According to a source, they struggled to pull elderly woman from the window of the car but luckily a man driving by assisted the teens in rescuing the woman.

They were able to pull the lady out of the vehicle before it completely sank.

The teens say the woman didn't appear injured but a bit disoriented.

EMS checked on the woman and she was able to go home that night.