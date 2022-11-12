45°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Two lanes on I-10 bridge closed for accident

Saturday, November 12 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A two-car accident has stopped two lanes of traffic on the Mississippi River Bridge headed out of Baton Rouge. 

Traffic cams showed a car and a truck crashed into the median along the I-10 bridge. 

The accident happened shortly after 4 p.m. 

