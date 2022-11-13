44°
Two lanes on I-10 bridge closed due to crash
BATON ROUGE - A two-car accident has stopped two lanes of traffic on the Mississippi River Bridge headed out of Baton Rouge.
Traffic cams showed a car and a truck crashed into the median along the I-10 bridge.
The accident happened shortly after 4 p.m.
