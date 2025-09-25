79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Two lanes of I-10 eastbound near City Park Lake will be closed Thursday

3 hours 17 minutes 35 seconds ago Thursday, September 25 2025 Sep 25, 2025 September 25, 2025 8:38 AM September 25, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Two lanes of I-10 eastbound between Terrace Avenue and City Park Lake will be closed Thursday, state transportation officials said. 

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development said that the left and middle lanes will be closed starting at 9 a.m. The on-ramp from Braddock Street to I-10 eastbound will also be closed, DOTD added.

"The closure is necessary for crews to temporarily patch a damaged section of the roadway with asphalt until it can be permanently repaired with concrete," officials said.

Crews anticipate reopening the travel lanes by 3 p.m.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days