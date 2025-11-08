65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Two lanes of I-10 Eastbound blocked at Mall of Louisiana Boulevard exit

2 hours 36 minutes 40 seconds ago Friday, November 07 2025 Nov 7, 2025 November 07, 2025 9:44 PM November 07, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - Two lanes of I-10 Eastbound at the Mall of Louisiana Boulevard exit are blocked as crews work a crash in the area.

Trending News

Delays are expected. No other information was immediately available.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days