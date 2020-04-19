Two La. healthcare workers get married inside church amid virus pandemic

BATON ROUGE - A nurse that works at Baton Rouge General in the COVID-19 ICU Unit has gotten married to an emergency room nurse at West Feliciana Hospital during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday two healthcare workers decided that COVID-19 was not going to stop their plans.

According to Mel Keefer's aunt, Keefer who is an ER nurse and Clare Seghers said "I do" at their heartwarming wedding ceremony.

Even though families and friends couldn't attend the ceremony all eyes were still focused on the newly wed couple. Pictures of all their family members and friends were pinned to the pews of Our Lady of Mount Carmel in St. Francisville.

People close to the couple were able to view the wedding live on Facebook.

Keefer's aunt said, " We could feel the love inside the church."

As the couple walked out of the church they were surprised to see a parking lot full of cars blowing horns and shouting "Congratulations!"

Even though the reception and honeymoon were canceled due to the virus outbreak the first dance and cutting of the cake took place right outside of the church doors as everyone watched from cars.

In the video above you can see Clare Seghers father walking her down the aisle.

Keefer's aunt said that Clare's father was not going to let this virus stop him from walking his daughter down the aisle.