Two killed while changing tire on shoulder of I-10

GRAMERCY - Two men are dead following a bad car accident that occurred Thursday afternoon.

James Breaux, 50, of Donaldsonville and Daniel Thomas, 33, of Opelousas lost their lives as a result of the crash.

The accident happened on I-10 east of LA-641 in St. James Parish around 3 p.m. when Breaux and Thomas were stopped on the shoulder on I-10 west in a 2003 Ford Explorer. As they were outside of the vehicle changing a tire, someone in a 2019 Penske truck swerved off the roadway to the right, striking Breaux and Thomas.

Both Breaux and Thomas were killed as a result of the crash and pronounced dead on the scene when emergency officials arrived. The driver of the Penske truck was not hurt.

Impairment is not suspected as a factor in the crash but toxicology samples were taken for analysis. Charges are pending.