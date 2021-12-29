81°
Two killed just hours apart in separate shootings near Prescott Road

4 hours 56 minutes 18 seconds ago Wednesday, December 29 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: AE Stevenson

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police working a second shooting near where a 74-year-old man was found dead outside his home Tuesday night.

BRPD has not identified the latest male victim killed in the 4000 Block of E. Brookstown Dr. Investigators say, the incident happened just before 7:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The investigation into the latest shooting is ongoing, according to police.

