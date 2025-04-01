76°
Two killed in separate shootings in Baton Rouge in less than two hours

3 hours 6 minutes 56 seconds ago Tuesday, April 01 2025 Apr 1, 2025 April 01, 2025 7:29 PM April 01, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ staff

BATON ROUGE - Two people were killed in separate shootings in less than two hours Tuesday.

The first person was shot to death around 6:30 p.m. at La Margie Avenue near North Cristy Drive. Police said it appeared to be a targeted killing. While officers were at the scene, they heard nearby gunfire that sent onlookers dashing for cover.

The second killing occurred on Avenue E shortly before 8 p.m. The victim in that shooting was an elderly man, police said.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.

