Two killed in separate crashes in Livingston Parish

DENHAM SPRINGS - Authorities are investigating two major crashes that killed two people and left another seriously hurt Tuesday afternoon.

The first crash was reported around 3 p.m on LA 16 near LA 1032 in Denham Springs. State police say both drivers involved were hospitalized with serious injuries.

Police confirmed one of those drivers had died about an hour later.

LSP said another driver was confirmed dead around the same time in a separate crash on LA 22 near LA 444. Investigators said that driver crashed into a tree.

None of the victims have been identified at this time.

The crashes remain under investigation.