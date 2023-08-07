Latest Weather Blog
Two killed in Saturday morning fire
ST. MARY PARISH - A fire early Saturday took the lives of two people who were found inside a Bayou Vista home.
St. Mary Parish sheriff's deputies, firefighters from several districts and EMS all were called to Jupiter Street just after 8 a.m.
They found one person, injured, outside the home -- and later, two people dead inside the residence.
The scene is just west of Morgan City. Jupiter Street intersects U.S. 90, running north toward the Mississippi River.
The State Fire Marshal's Office was called to join in the investigation. There was no immediate word on the cause nor identities of the victims.
Other agencies involved in the response include the Bayou Vista Volunteer Fire
Department, Morgan City Fire Department, Berwick Fire Department, Patterson Fire
Department, Amelia Fire Department and Acadian Ambulance service.
