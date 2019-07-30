76°
Two killed in reported shooting at Mississippi Walmart

2 hours 49 minutes 18 seconds ago Tuesday, July 30 2019 Jul 30, 2019 July 30, 2019 8:12 AM July 30, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: WMC-TV

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. - Authorities say two people were killed and an officer was injured in a shooting at a Mississippi Walmart.

The incident happened at a location in Southaven Tuesday morning. According to ABC News, the suspected shooter was shot by police and taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

One officer was shot but is expected to be OK.

No further information was provided. 

