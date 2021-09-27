78°
Latest Weather Blog
Two killed in overnight crash on I-12 near Airline Highway
BATON ROUGE - Two people died in a traffic accident on I-12 eastbound near Airline Highway when a car merging onto I-12 hit a semi-truck.
Baton Rouge Police Officers said a Nissan merged into another lane and hit the front of a semi-truck, which sent the car into a barrier around 12:20 a.m.
Trending News
Officers said the driver, Christopher Clanton, and a passenger, Daniel Robinson, died in the accident. The occupants of the semi-truck were not hurt.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Nevaeh Allen's biological father heartbroken over 2-year-old's death
-
News 2 Geaux: St. Helena Parish Schools reopen following Hurricane Ida
-
News 2 Geaux: DSNAP moves to Phase 2 of applicants
-
Volunteers hope BR kids will find their place at Youth City Lab
-
Sunday Journal: Welcome the Stranger