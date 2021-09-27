78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Two killed in overnight crash on I-12 near Airline Highway

Monday, September 27 2021
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Two people died in a traffic accident on I-12 eastbound near Airline Highway when a car merging onto I-12 hit a semi-truck.

Baton Rouge Police Officers said a Nissan merged into another lane and hit the front of a semi-truck, which sent the car into a barrier around 12:20 a.m.

Officers said the driver, Christopher Clanton, and a passenger, Daniel Robinson, died in the accident. The occupants of the semi-truck were not hurt.

