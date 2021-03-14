Two killed in overnight crash after slamming into Kenilworth home

BATON ROUGE - A horrific crash killed two people after a vehicle barreled into a home in the Kenilworth subdivision overnight.

The crash happened in the 1600 block of Kenilworth Parkway around 11 p.m. Saturday. A 2010 Subaru Outback slammed into a tree before crashing into a home.

According to authorities, two people were killed as a result of the crash, both inside the vehicle. Joshua Perry and Corey Marteau were identified as the victims. No one was injured inside of the home.

Police said they are investigating and had limited information available Sunday.