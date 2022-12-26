50°
Two killed, four injured in New Orleans shooting involving multiple teenagers
NEW ORLEANS - Two people died and four were injured in a shooting in the Lower 9th Ward of New Orleans early Monday morning.
According to WWL-TV, the shooting happened around 12:40 a.m., and two victims—a 19-year-old male and a 19-year-old female—were pronounced dead on the scene.
Investigators also said a 17-year-old and three 18-year-olds were involved in the shooting.
The four victims injured were brought to a local hospital.
This is a developing story.
