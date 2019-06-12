83°
Latest Weather Blog
Two killed after small plane crashes into Atchafalaya River levee
ST. LANDRY PARISH - Authorities are responding to a deadly crash involving a small aircraft along the Atchafalaya River Wednesday afternoon.
KATC cites Sheriff Bobby Guidroz as saying two people were killed in the crash.
Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Lynn Lunsford tells the Associated Press only the pilot and a passenger were in the aircraft at the time of the crash.
Lunsford says the single-engine Quicksilver Ultralight crashed around 12:15 p.m. under unknown circumstances. He says his agency will release the plane's tail number after investigators verify it.
The sheriff said the investigation is being taken over by the FAA.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
John Paul Funes arrives at court for first hearing in embezzlement case
-
La. Congressman Steve Scalise thanks law enforcement on second anniversary of shooting
-
Police say over $500k in jewels stolen in Jared heist last month
-
Garbage collector holds up middle finger toward disgruntled customer
-
Parents vent charter school frustrations after many students retained
Sports Video
-
'That's typical LSU;' Tailgating underway ahead of Baton Rouge Super Regional
-
PREVIEW: Southern breaks down Starkville Regional
-
LSU softball lands national No. 10 seed
-
Balancing Football and Track: The story of Kary Vincent Jr.
-
Sha'Carri Richardson's impressive impact on LSU Track and Field