Two killed after small plane crashes into Atchafalaya River levee

ST. LANDRY PARISH - Authorities are responding to a deadly crash involving a small aircraft along the Atchafalaya River Wednesday afternoon.

KATC cites Sheriff Bobby Guidroz as saying two people were killed in the crash.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Lynn Lunsford tells the Associated Press only the pilot and a passenger were in the aircraft at the time of the crash.

Lunsford says the single-engine Quicksilver Ultralight crashed around 12:15 p.m. under unknown circumstances. He says his agency will release the plane's tail number after investigators verify it.

The sheriff said the investigation is being taken over by the FAA.