Two killed after civilian aircraft crashes into Bossier Parish's Barksdale Air Force Base

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. – Two people were killed early Wednesday morning after a civilian aircraft crashed into a Bossier Parish Air Force base, according to ABC-affiliated television KTBS.

The plane crashed at Barksdale Air Force Base around 4:45 a.m., landing in the location's east reservation and officials say the identities of the two deceased individuals who were in the plane have not been released. Officials add, however, that both of the deceased were private pilots.

Local authorities first reported the crash when air traffic controllers lost radar contact with the airplane, KTBS says. The installation was notified by the Federal Aviation Administration at 5 a.m. and first responders were dispatched for a search with intent to rescue operation.

Personnel from the base, with assistance from Bossier Parish authorities, located the aircraft around 8:25 a.m., and Bossier sheriff's Lt. Bill Davis said patrol units and a drone were used to locate the crash site in a wooded area.

The scene was secured and at this time, the incident remains under investigation.