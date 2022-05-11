88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Two juveniles overdosed at middle school; one hospitalized

30 minutes 44 seconds ago Wednesday, May 11 2022 May 11, 2022 May 11, 2022 1:10 PM May 11, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Police were dispatched to a local charter school after two students allegedly overdosed.

According to EMS, one of the two Glen Oaks Middle School students was taken to the hospital in "very stable" condition, and the other was not hospitalized.

Trending News

The Baton Rouge Police Department did not release any further information, including what they overdosed on.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days