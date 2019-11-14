Two juveniles badly burned in grease fire at Addis home

ADDIS - Two juveniles have been badly burned in a grease fire flash at a home in Addis Thursday night.

Emergency crews responded around 7:30 p.m. to the 4600 block of Monte Vista Dr. Crews say a 14-year-old and another child were transported to a local hospital with serious burns.

Addis Police and West Baton Rouge Fire are investigating.