Two juveniles badly burned in grease fire at Addis home
ADDIS - Two juveniles have been badly burned in a grease fire flash at a home in Addis Thursday night.
Emergency crews responded around 7:30 p.m. to the 4600 block of Monte Vista Dr. Crews say a 14-year-old and another child were transported to a local hospital with serious burns.
Addis Police and West Baton Rouge Fire are investigating.
