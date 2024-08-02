Two juveniles arrested on burglary, gun, resisting arrest charges after leading police drone on pursuit

BATON ROUGE — Two juveniles were arrested on burglary, gun and resisting arrest charges after Baton Rouge Police used a drone to follow them as they fled an East Walker Court address near Florida Boulevard.

The two boys were arrested Wednesday on four counts of simple burglary and one count each of illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile and resisting an officer.

Police were dispatched to East Walker Court after reports of armed suspects breaking into vehicles. Once officers were dispatched, they deployed a police drone and tracked the suspects as they began to flee on foot near North Sherwood Forest Drive, police said.

After finding the boys with the drone, police arrested them. They were booked into the juvenile detention center on the aforementioned charges, with one of the boys also being arrested with illegal possession of stolen firearms, simple possession of marijuana and the possession of a machine gun.